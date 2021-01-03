Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts

Dec 22 - U.S.-based drug developer Ocugen Inc says it has partnered with Bharat Biotech to co-develop the vaccine candidate for the U.S. market. Jan 2 - Experts at India's drug regulator approve the vaccine "for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains".

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 00:11 IST
TIMELINE-India's coronavirus vaccine approved by drugs experts

India's drugs regulator on Saturday recommended for emergency use a locally developed coronavirus vaccine called COVAXIN, which is expected to be a backup to the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot.

COVAXIN has been developed by Bharat Biotech, a company based in Hyderabad, with backing from the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Not much is known about the safety and efficacy of COVAXIN. The company says it has submitted all data to the drugs regulator.

The head of India's drugs regulator is expected to share details about it at a news conference on Sunday, when its formal approval is likely to be announced. Here are some major developments related to COVAXIN:

June 30, 2020 - The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approves COVAXIN for human trials, making it the country's first domestic vaccine candidate. (https://reut.rs/3hJ1j40) July 3 - An official at ICMR, India's top clinical research agency, says in a leaked letter it envisages launching a coronavirus vaccine by Aug. 15, India's independence day, leading to questions from some health experts about the short timeline.

The same day, Bharat Biotech shares its target of producing up to 300 million doses of the vaccine if its trials succeed. July 4 - ICMR says its decision to fast-track development of a potential coronavirus vaccine is in line with international standards.

Oct 23 - Bharat Biotech says it is in discussions with more than 10 countries that have shown an interest in its vaccine candidate. It says Phase 1 and 2 trials have found the vaccine to be safe. Nov 01 - Bharat Biotech says it is planning to launch the vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

Nov 16 - Bharat Biotech says it is starting phase III trials. Nov 20 - Bharat Biotech offers Brazil the vaccine and a possible technology-transfer partnership.

Dec 07 - Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for COVAXIN. Dec 22 - U.S.-based drug developer Ocugen Inc says it has partnered with Bharat Biotech to co-develop the vaccine candidate for the U.S. market.

Jan 2 - Experts at India's drug regulator approve the vaccine "for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains". Bharat Biotech says it has recruited 23,000 volunteers out of its target of 26,000 for an ongoing Phase-3 trial of COVAXIN in India that began in mid-November. It is the largest Phase III efficacy trial conducted for any vaccine in India.

Also Read: CDSCO panel recommends granting approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Al Qaeda-linked group says it was behind killing of French soldiers in Mali

Al Qaedas North Africa wing has said it was responsible for the killing of three French soldiers in Mali, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel reported on Saturday. The soldiers, who were taking part in Frances Barkhane military oper...

Akhilesh dubs country's anti-Covid vaccine as BJP's, draws sharp criticism

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the anti-Covid vaccine to be rolled out in the country a vaccine of the BJP and said he would not take the shot, prompting a sharp reaction not only from the ruling party but also ...

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

Experts at Indias drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday. A government m...

Make 2021 ‘safer, healthier world for children’, UNICEF chief urges

The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it, said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.Sorting logisticsAs always, the Pacific island nation of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021