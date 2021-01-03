Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved

Indias drugs regulator Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZenecas Covishield, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.Vardhan said the countrys wait for a COVID-19 vaccine is over with these approvals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 15:02 IST
Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday welcomed the emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca's and Bharat Biotech's vaccines against coronavirus and termed it a ''watershed moment'' in India's battle against COVID-19. India's drugs regulator Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Vardhan said the country's wait for a COVID-19 vaccine is over with these approvals. "A watershed moment in India's famed battle against #COVID19 under the charismatic leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji ! Our wait for #COVID19 vaccine is over with COVISHIELD from @SerumInstIndia and COVAXIN from @BharatBiotech approved for emergency use in India," Vardhan tweeted. Calling these vaccines a fitting tribute to corona warriors, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their efforts during these unprecedented times and congratulated all the scientists and researchers for their work.

"It's now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we've put in place for quick and equitable distribution of the vaccine. Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines," Vardhan said in another tweet. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). ''After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,'' DCGI Dr V G Somani told the media here.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1.60 lakh health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab: Minister

Around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers have...

Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday welcomed the emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZenecas and Bharat Biotechs vaccines against coronavirus and termed it a watershed moment in Indias battle against COVID-19. Indias drugs regulat...

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as nonsense an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strike...

BCI to move SC seeking 3-year practice at bar as condition to be judicial officer

The Bar Council of India has said it will file an application before the Supreme Court seeking to make minimum 3-year practice at the bar necessary to become a judicial officer. The BCI, the countrys apex lawyers body, said judicial officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021