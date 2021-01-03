Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 16:54 IST
Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday. It is not yet clear how long the extension would last. "The numbers are still too high, so we will have to prolong the restrictions," Health Minister Jens Spahn told RTL television in an interview on Saturday evening.

Infection rates had to be sustainably reduced, Spahn said, adding: "That is better than loosening too early and then, perhaps in as little as a few weeks, facing new and difficult questions." Germany imposed tougher social restrictions before Christmas, including closing restaurants and most shops. Even so, infections continued to rise and the death toll has hit more than 1,000 on some days.

Seven-day infection rates are currently at 140 per 100,000 people - well over the target of 50 that politicians have agreed would be safe enough to ease the curbs. With a new, more infectious coronavirus variant circulating, some politicians and health leaders are calling for the restrictions to be lifted only when the seven-day rate falls to 25.

"We will only see next week in the hospitals how strongly Christmas contributed to the spread of COVID-19 - the New Year effect will come only later," Uwe Janssens, head of a group representing intensive-care doctors, told the Rheinische Post. Officials from Germany's 16 states agreed on a conference call on Saturday to extend restrictions, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

But there was disagreement over how much longer to keep the measures in force. Some harder-hit states called for a three-week extension, and for schools to be kept closed, while others favoured a two-week extension. The Robert Koch Institute, the agency coordinating Germany's pandemic response, reported 10,315 new confirmed cases on Sunday and 312 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 34,272.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson warns COVID-19 lockdown may get tougher

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that the current tiered system of lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 may have to be toughened further as the UK grapples with the new strain of the coronavirus. As teachers unions have be...

Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, snowfall in middle and higher ...

COVID-19 vaccine approval: All risks paid off, proud moment for India, say SII, Bharat Biotech

With the government approving two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, Serum Institute on Sunday said it is ready to roll out Covishield vaccine in India in the coming weeks, while Bharat Biotech termed the nod to Covaxin as a giant leap fo...

Spinny to expand to Mumbai, Kolkata, 2 other cities in 2021

Online used car retailing platform Spinny plans to expand its presence in four new cities in 2021, including Mumbai and Kolkata. The company saw a 82 per cent growth in 2020, selling 9,100 cars in the year on the back of expanded network an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021