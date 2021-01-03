Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya extends night curfew to March to curb COVID-19 spread

Kenya is extending its nightly curfew to March 12 as part of measures aimed at taming the spread of COVID-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said on Sunday.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 03-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 17:52 IST
Kenya extends night curfew to March to curb COVID-19 spread
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kenya is extending its nightly curfew to March 12 as part of measures aimed at taming the spread of COVID-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said on Sunday. In early November, Kenyatta extended the nightly curfew that was in place, and it had been due to expire on Sunday. It runs between 10 p.m and 4 a.m.

A ban on political and roadside gatherings that could turn into super spreader events was also extended for another 60 days, as was a prohibition on overnight events and vigils, Kenyatta's office said in a statement. When the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kenya in March 2020, the government closed schools, imposed a curfew, banned public gatherings and at one point restricted movement in and out of the most-affected regions.

Some of the measures were eventually relaxed, and schools are expected to reopen on Monday. However, extracurricular school activities such as sports are banned for 90 days, as well as non-essential visits by parents and guardians, the president's office said. Like other countries around the world, Kenya's tourism, education and other key sectors have been pummelled by the pandemic. Its second-quarter economic output declined for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2008.

Kenya has recorded a total of 96,802 cases and 1,685 deaths, Ministry of Health data showed on Sunday.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson warns COVID-19 lockdown may get tougher

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that the current tiered system of lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 may have to be toughened further as the UK grapples with the new strain of the coronavirus. As teachers unions have be...

Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh

The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued warning for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicted rain in the plains and lower hills till January 5 and rain, snowfall in middle and higher ...

COVID-19 vaccine approval: All risks paid off, proud moment for India, say SII, Bharat Biotech

With the government approving two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, Serum Institute on Sunday said it is ready to roll out Covishield vaccine in India in the coming weeks, while Bharat Biotech termed the nod to Covaxin as a giant leap fo...

Spinny to expand to Mumbai, Kolkata, 2 other cities in 2021

Online used car retailing platform Spinny plans to expand its presence in four new cities in 2021, including Mumbai and Kolkata. The company saw a 82 per cent growth in 2020, selling 9,100 cars in the year on the back of expanded network an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021