Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Organs of man who died on first day of 2021 donated

Vishnubhai Patel 57 suffered a brain haemorrhage after falling off a motorcycle on December 30 and was declared brain dead by doctors of Mahavir Trauma Hospital on January 1, after which his family consented to donate his heart, kidneys, lung, liver and cornea, a functionary of NGO Donate Life said.His heart and lung were transplanted in two patients in Chennai.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:07 IST
Guj: Organs of man who died on first day of 2021 donated

The organs of a Surat-based businessman who died on the first day of the new year were donated with the consent of his kin, giving a new lease of life to several people, the NGO that facilitated the process said on Sunday. Vishnubhai Patel (57) suffered a brain haemorrhage after falling off a motorcycle on December 30 and was declared brain dead by doctors of Mahavir Trauma Hospital on January 1, after which his family consented to donate his heart, kidneys, lung, liver and cornea, a functionary of NGO Donate Life said.

''His heart and lung were transplanted in two patients in Chennai. The organs were transported through a green corridor created between Surat and Chennai, a distance of around 1,618 kilometres,'' he said. ''His liver was transplanted in a man from Kheda at Ahmedabad's Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC). His corneas were donated to Lok Drashti Chakshu Bank,'' he added.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

C'garh Naxal wanted for attacks on cops, killings held

A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...

Draft science, tech innovation policy proposes developing benchmark for 'ease of doing research'

Benchmarks for ease of doing research will be developed to ensure adequate funds for research activities in India, increase accountability and make those less bureaucratic, according to the draft Science Technology Innovation Policy, 2020. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021