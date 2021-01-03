Left Menu
Development News Edition

41 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 more die

Two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, raising the death toll to 105, while 41 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 8,125, officials said. The district has 305 active cases of the novel coronavirus, they said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:22 IST
41 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 more die

Two more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, raising the death toll to 105, while 41 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 8,125, officials said. The district has 305 active cases of the novel coronavirus, they said. The 56-year-old reader of the district judge was also among the two who died on Saturday, the officials said.

Ten medical staff and five students of the Muzaffarnagar Medical College are among the new COVID-19 cases, they said. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, results of 710 samples were received on Sunday. The DM said 31 more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,716 in the district.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.W...

First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws unconditionally: Sonia

The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of being apathetic towards farmers protesting the new farm laws in harsh weather conditions, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying that for the first time since independence such an arrogant governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021