PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.10 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 22:13 IST
Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4947 4837 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 883082 872897 7115 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16732 16583 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216289 212989 1051 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 253933 248210 1405 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19881 19280 320 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 282368 268988 3400 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3351 3337 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 626872 611243 10585 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51295 49653 741 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 247228 233660 4318------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 263068 257261 2917 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 55686 52876 932 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 121653 116792 1886 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115529 112893 1035 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 921938 898919 12107------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 775852 707244 3141 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9550 9162 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 244026 231533 3641 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1942136 1836999 49666------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28281 26815 358 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13460 13186 139 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4223 4121 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11930 11542 79 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 330309 326209 1883 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38224 37233 633 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 167219 158482 5376 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 309821 298620 2710 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5911 5252 129 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 820712 800429 12156------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 287502 280565 1549------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33282 32786 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 91811 84705 1527 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 588171 566910 8403 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 554975 534737 9792 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10341247 9946948 149631------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 22090 25057 246 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Assam as the state's health bulletin is not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,03,23,965 and the death toll at 1,49,435. The ministry said that 99,27,310 people have so far recovered from the infection.

Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

A Venezuelan member of the Pemon indigenous group accused of aiding a raid on a military post in late 2019 died on Sunday in a jail close to capital Caracas, rights group Penal Forum said in a tweet. Salvador Franco died just weeks after fa...

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...

Farmers hold protest against BJP in Sangrur

A group of farmers on Sunday held a protest in Punjabs Sangrur district against state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma who was there to meet party leaders. The protesting farmers even tried to break barricades put up near the residence of a local B...

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new COVID-19 wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.W...
