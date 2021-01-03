Bengal reports 896 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fresh fatalities

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,792 on Sunday with 26 more people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 896 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the tally to 5,54,975, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,432 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,34,737. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 96.35 per cent, while the percentage of positive cases, out of samples tested, stood at 7.70 per cent, it said.

Since Saturday, 32,256 samples have been tested in the state. West Bengal now has 10,446 active cases, the bulletin said.

Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of fresh fatalities at eight, followed by North 24 Parganas at 7, Howrah and Hooghly at three each, South 24 Parganas at two and Malda, Nadia and Paschim Medinipur at one each. North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases at 253 and Kolkata at 194, the bulletin said.

A total of 72,10,070 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, it added..