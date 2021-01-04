Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babies born with tongue-tie to be treated under new guidelines

Around 5% to 10% of babies are born with a tongue-tie, or ankyloglossia, in New Zealand each year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 04-01-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 07:52 IST
Babies born with tongue-tie to be treated under new guidelines
“Tongue-tie is when the normal movement of the tongue is restricted by a very short or tight band of tissue. In some tongue-tied babies, the tissue needs to be cut to allow more movement. However, this is not needed for all of them,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said. Image Credit: ANI

Babies born with tongue-tie will be assessed and treated consistently under new guidelines released by the Ministry of Health, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

Around 5% to 10% of babies are born with a tongue-tie, or ankyloglossia, in New Zealand each year. At least half can still breastfeed normally, but around 2% to 5% of babies may have difficulty breastfeeding.

"Tongue-tie is when the normal movement of the tongue is restricted by a very short or tight band of tissue. In some tongue-tied babies, the tissue needs to be cut to allow more movement. However, this is not needed for all of them," Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

"So far there has not been any national advice relating to tongue-tie, and there may also be an unnecessary focus on the condition which may delay the management of other feeding-related issues in babies.

"We have heard the recent calls for urgent action in this area, with some health professional reporting an increase in the number of surgeries.

"The Ministry of Health held a meeting with health professionals on it in April last year to hear different viewpoints and develop consistent guidance.

"Several issues were identified including a lack of consistent information for consumers about the risks and benefits of surgical treatment for tongue-tie; inconsistent and inequitable access to treatment when indicated.

"While the surgery is minor, it's not risk-free. With the new guidance, parents can be reassured that no matter who is treating your baby or where you live, all health professionals are following the same advice to refer, assess and treat the condition.

"The guidelines also recommend that all practitioners performing the surgery continually audit their practice, and all referrals for breastfeeding issues related to tongue-tie are documented," Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021