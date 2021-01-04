Left Menu
Emergency authorisation to 2 COVID-19 vaccines India's leap of science, says Naidu

In a Facebook post, Naidu said this is an indication of how Aatmanirbhar Bharat a self-reliant India can benefit not only Indians but humanity as a whole.Hailing the resolve shown by the country last year in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the vice president called for the same spirit in taking the vaccine to the people during this year.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday hailed the approval given to two anti-coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use in India as the country's ''leap of science'' that benefits the humanity at large. In a Facebook post, Naidu said this is an indication of how ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'' (a self-reliant India) can benefit not only Indians but humanity as a whole.

Hailing the resolve shown by the country last year in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the vice president called for the same spirit in taking the vaccine to the people during this year. ''India is at the forefront of shielding humanity from the deadly disease by demonstrating its ability to mass produce the much-needed vaccine and offer its own version as well. India's indigenous vaccine (Covaxin) has certain unique features based on the whole virus approach. This is a commendable achievement and all concerned deserve kudos for foresight perseverance and fruition of spirited efforts,'' he wrote.

Referring to the devastating effects of COVID-19 in 2020 and vaccines being awaited as the only armour to return to a life of safety and security, Naidu described the success of spirited scientific efforts to come out with vaccines as the victory of science. ''While the celebrations can wait till every needy person gets the vaccine shot, it is not out of context to say cheers to this optimistic moment,'' he said. The vice-president noted that India's spirited efforts towards making vaccines available offers hope to people across the globe conferring on India the leadership role in the collective fight against the most dreaded health challenge of the last 100 years since the outbreak of Spanish Flu.

Noting that development and administering of vaccine is guided by a stringent regime of protocols and strict monitoring of attendant data without any compromise, Naidu referred to the regulator's assurance of due diligence before giving nod to the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin on Sunday. ''India's leap of science with the vaccine announcement is a clear manifestation of the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It demonstrates what a self-reliant India means not only to its people but also to the rest of the world. India standing tall at this critical moment is one of great reckoning. It vindicates our ethos of sharing with and caring for all. The soon to start vaccine rollout is a certain beginning towards leaving the miseries and anxieties of the last year behind,'' Naidu felt.

