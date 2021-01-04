Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt eyes slow return for tourism after revenues dive in 2020

Egypt's tourism sector is eying a gradual recovery after revenues plunged by nearly 70% to $4 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism minister and travel companies said. The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany told Reuters.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:42 IST
Egypt eyes slow return for tourism after revenues dive in 2020

Egypt's tourism sector is eying a gradual recovery after revenues plunged by nearly 70% to $4 billion in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism minister and travel companies said. The number of tourists visiting Egypt sank to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany told Reuters. Foreign occupancy rates in Egyptian hotels dropped to just 10-15% of 2019 levels.

Tourism accounts for up to 15% of Egypt's national output, and is a key source of foreign currency. Officials have been unveiling new archaeological discoveries in an effort to revive visitor numbers, and hope the delayed opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum next to the pyramids, expected later this year, will help the sector recover.

"The goal right now is not to count the number of tourists but to have it be said that Egypt is a safe tourist destination during the coronavirus pandemic," said Enany. Of 1,200 hotels, 700 have licenses to operate under current health restrictions, said Enany.

Egypt plans to start COVID-19 vaccinations this month after approving China's Sinopharm vaccine, but it was unclear how quickly the programme could be rolled out. "In 2021, with the vaccine, the recovery will be incremental," said Mohamed Farouq, chief executive of travel agency Egypt Express. "It will be slow ... until this virus is totally controlled."

On Sunday, Egypt's central bank extended waivers on debt interest payments for tourist companies and other businesses until the end of June. After a second wave of infections in Egypt in December, even bookings that had been postponed were canceled, said Elhamy Mostafa of Emeco Travel.

"We know that the problem isn't only Egypt, the tourist cannot travel. Or if he comes back home, he will have to quarantine," said Mostafa. "This problem will persist."

Also Read: Egyptian prosecution wants accusations against police excluded from Regeni case

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs agency meeting to discuss Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency EMA was holding a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Modernas COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.The EMAs human medicines committee CHMP had been schedule...

Bank of Israel sees strong rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to bound back quickly in 2021 if the countrys fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained, the central bank said on Monday after keeping rates unchanged.The bank left its benchmark ...

Soccer-Uruguay players union urges FA to overturn Cavani's ban

The Uruguayan players union AFU on Monday urged Englands Football Association FA to overturn the three-match ban handed to Manchester Uniteds Edinson Cavani for using a racial term, saying the sanction showed the bodys ethnocentric vision. ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021