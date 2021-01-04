Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

Hotels and restaurants are to remain closed to deter visits by skiers from neighbouring countries. SWITZERLAND Individual cantons remain responsible for their own ski resorts and open for domestic tourism, the government said on Dec. 18 as it ordered all restaurants and recreation centres closed for a month. Ski lifts, trains, gondolas and other enclosed transport are being limited to two-thirds capacity.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:49 IST
FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some countries have called for a continent-wide shutdown. Others have resisted and decided to allow people some time on the slopes. Below is an overview of the situation in some of the main skiing centres: ITALY

Italy has delayed the reopening of its ski resorts, which were shut down over the Christmas and New Year holidays, until Jan. 18. CZECH REPUBLIC

Ski lifts closed on Dec. 27 and will remain shut until at least Jan. 10. AUSTRIA

Austria will let ski lifts open despite a third lockdown being introduced after Christmas. Skiers will have to wear FFP2 particle filtering masks inside lifts. Hotels and restaurants are to remain closed to deter visits by skiers from neighbouring countries.

SWITZERLAND Individual cantons remain responsible for their own ski resorts and open for domestic tourism, the government said on Dec. 18 as it ordered all restaurants and recreation centres closed for a month.

Ski lifts, trains, gondolas and other enclosed transport are being limited to two-thirds capacity. The canton of Grisons has introduced a mass-testing programme to identify asymptomatic carriers. [nL8N2IQ3K V]

POLAND Poland has closed hotels and ski slopes during a national quarantine until at least Jan. 17.

SERBIA Serbia is allowing ski resorts to open, although precautions are being applied. Hotels are allowing only residents to use their restaurants and cafes, and limiting the number of people allowed in spas.

BULGARIA The government plans to extend its coronavirus restrictions until Jan. 31 with a few exceptions. Under the plan, hotel restaurants will be allowed to reopen as of Jan. 4. This is being seen as an attempt to help ski resorts, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

FRANCE France will let ski resorts reopen on Jan. 7 if the coronavirus situation allows.

French authorities said they would make random border checks to discourage people from travelling to slopes in neighbouring Switzerland and Spain. SPAIN

Some ski resorts have reopened, with skiers hitting the slopes of Catalonia, bordering France, after it eased restrictions that had prevented people leaving their home municipality. GERMANY

A nationwide lockdown is in place - including in ski resorts - until at least Jan. 10. GREECE

All slopes and skiing facilities are closed. (Compiled by Elizaveta Gladun, Veronica Snoj, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs agency meeting to discuss Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency EMA was holding a meeting on Monday, two days ahead of schedule, that could decide to recommend approving Modernas COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said.The EMAs human medicines committee CHMP had been schedule...

Bank of Israel sees strong rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to bound back quickly in 2021 if the countrys fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained, the central bank said on Monday after keeping rates unchanged.The bank left its benchmark ...

Soccer-Uruguay players union urges FA to overturn Cavani's ban

The Uruguayan players union AFU on Monday urged Englands Football Association FA to overturn the three-match ban handed to Manchester Uniteds Edinson Cavani for using a racial term, saying the sanction showed the bodys ethnocentric vision. ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

The SP 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07, at the open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021