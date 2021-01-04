Left Menu
Maha sees 2,765 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recover

With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 49,695, an official said.A total of 10,362 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,47,361, he said, adding that the state is now left with 48,801 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,47,011 with the addition of 2,765 fresh cases while 10,362 people recovered in a day, state health department said. With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 49,695, an official said.

A total of 10,362 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,47,361, he said, adding that the state is now left with 48,801 active cases. With 46,374 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra until now has gone up to 1,30,04,876.

Mumbai city reported 516 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 2,94,986 while three people died during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 11,138. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 970 new cases, raising the total case count to 6,67,978. The overall fatality count in the region has reached 19,147, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,65,972 and death toll at 4,930. The number of cases in the Pune division is 4,83,529 and the fatality count is 11,312, the official said.

Kolhapur division's cumulative case count reached 1,16,298 with 3,968 deaths. Aurangabad division so far recorded 72,878 cases and 1,937 deaths. Latur division's overall case load is 79,031 and the death toll is 2,410.

Akola division has 65,763 cases while 1,501 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection until now. In Nagpur division, the case tally stands at 1,95,412 while the overall fatality count is 4,421, the official said.

Maharashtra has completed the reconciliation of the data till December 15, 2020, which led to 23 districts reporting a rise in their progressive figures for coronavirus cases whereas similar figures dropped in 12 other districts. The exercise led to rise by 2,110 in the overall tally of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,47,011, new cases: 2,765, death toll: 49,695, discharged: 18,47,361, active cases: 48,801, people tested so far: 1,30,04,876..

