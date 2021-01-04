Left Menu
Development News Edition

43 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 43 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,936, while another death pushed the toll to 321, according to a medical bulletin. A 45-year-old man succumbed to the infection, the bulletin.There are 267 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, as of now, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:33 IST
43 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh on Monday reported 43 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,936, while another death pushed the toll to 321, according to a medical bulletin. A 45-year-old man succumbed to the infection, the bulletin.

There are 267 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, as of now, it said. Sixty-eight more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 19,348, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,84,844 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in the city and 1,63,994 of them have tested negative while the reports of 75 are awaited, it said..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...

England to go back into COVID-19 lockdown from midnight - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later on Monday a new coronavirus lockdown for all of England similar to the one imposed when the pandemic hit the country in March, the BBC reported.The measures would include school ...

Maharashtra: Two held with revolver in Aurangabad

Two men were nabbed here inMaharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver andtwo bullets, a crime branch official saidThe firearm was recovered during a raid conducted bycrime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrialar...

Bharat Biotech MD questions experts' silence over UK trials of Covid-19 vaccine

Coming down heavily on critics expressing doubts about the Bharat Biotechs indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, the Hyderabad-based biotech majors managing director Dr Krishna Ella on Monday slammed the critics for targeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021