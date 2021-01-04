43 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 43 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 19,936, while another death pushed the toll to 321, according to a medical bulletin. A 45-year-old man succumbed to the infection, the bulletin.

There are 267 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory, as of now, it said. Sixty-eight more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, bringing the recovery count to 19,348, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,84,844 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing in the city and 1,63,994 of them have tested negative while the reports of 75 are awaited, it said..