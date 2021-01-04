Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu confirmed in Indore, says health official

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of bird flu has alarmed the city of Indore where the presence of the virus is confirmed in the dead crows.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:39 IST
Bird flu confirmed in Indore, says health official
More than 150 crows have died in Indore so far (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of bird flu has alarmed the city of Indore where the presence of the virus is confirmed in the dead crows. As a precautionary measure, the veterinarians have started conducting investigations in poultry farms.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Amit Malakar from the state health department said, "The infection found in the crows is of H5N8. Human transmission of this virus has not been reported. The Health Department conducted a fever survey in the localities around the Daly College School. The people who had a fever or cold cough problems confirmed that they did not come in contact with any bird or its carcass." Dr Prashant Tiwari, a Senior veterinarian from Indore, told ANI, "After investigation, it is confirmed that the virus is similar to bird flu, although it is less contagious. More than 150 crows have died so far. However, the virus is not observed in other birds."

Asked whether people can eat chicken, Dr Tiwari said, "People can eat chicken or other non-vegetarian food with due caution. Wash chicken with alum water and cook properly." A few days before, many dead crows were found near the Daly College School in Indore. Following which the samples of carcasses were sent to Bhopal for clinical examination where the presence of bird flu-like virus was confirmed.

Earlier bird flu was reported from Rajasthan and Kerala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...

Touadera wins Central African Republic's re-election by securing more than 53% votes

President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won the Central African Republics Dec. 27 presidential election by securing more than 53 of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday.F...

Karnataka BJP begins meet for its MLAs to express views on govt functioning

The BJPs Karnataka unit on Monday started a two-day meeting for its MLAs to express their views on the functioning of the government to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was a...

Kuwait's foreign minister says Saudi Arabia will reopen airspace, land border to Qatar

Saudi Arabia will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar as of Monday, Kuwaits foreign minister said in televised comments, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021