Sao Paulo's health secretariat says new UK coronavirus variant confirmed in Brazil

Brazil has confirmed its first two cases of the new British coronavirus variant, Sao Paulo state's health secretariat said on Monday.

One of the people infected was a 25-year-old woman from the city of Sao Paulo in contact with travelers who had been to Britain, according to a statement from the state government. The other patient was another Sao Paulo resident, a 34-year-old man who had contact with her.

