Three more UK returnees test positive for new Britain strain, says TN Govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2021 00:12 IST
Three more returnees from the United Kingdom have tested postive for the new Britain COVID-19 strain, genomic analysis has confirmed, Tamil Nadu government said here on Monday. With this, the number of UK returnees who have tested positive for the new variant in the state has gone up to four.

A youth, who returned here from the UK had recently tested positive for the new strain found in Britain. Quoting results of genomic analysis from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said eight others have tested negative for the UK strain.

Out of 44 returnees, the results of genomic analysis of 12 have been received and 32 were being awaited, he said in a statement tonight. ''All of the returnees are being treated in government hospitals in separate wings. Their health condition is stable and they are being closely monitored by doctors,'' he said.

