Top-ranked sumo wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

A top-ranked sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first among the top-ranked sumo wrestlers in Japan to test positive for COVID-19.Hakuho is a yokozuna, a grand champion in sumo wrestling, and one of the best the traditional Japanese sport has ever seen.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A top-ranked sumo wrestler has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Japan Sumo Association on Tuesday said the wrestler, who goes by the name of Hakuho, underwent a polymerase chain reaction after detecting problems with his sense of smell.

The Mongolian-born wrestler had been preparing for a tournament that begins this weekend. There was no immediate report on his exact condition. He is the first among the top-ranked sumo wrestlers in Japan to test positive for COVID-19.

Hakuho is a "yokozuna," a grand champion in sumo wrestling, and one of the best the traditional Japanese sport has ever seen. In an interview last year he pointed out that his late father was a silver medalist in wrestling for Mongolia in the 1968 Olympics. He also competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Japan, with a population of 125 million, has managed the coronavirus pandemic relatively well, with about 3,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

But new cases have been surging over the last several weeks and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has been asked to impose a "state of emergency" for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures..

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

