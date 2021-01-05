Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia: Sadikin announces vaccination program dates; president to get first shot

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:09 IST
Indonesia: Sadikin announces vaccination program dates; president to get first shot
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Indonesia will begin its nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination program on Jan. 13, the country's health minister said on Tuesday. The program will launch in Jakarta, with President Joko Widodo set to be given the first shot, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement, and vaccinations in other regions are set to start in the next two days.

The government has previously said 1.3 million frontline workers are set to be among the first to receive the vaccines made by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Currently battling one of Asia's most stubborn coronavirus epidemics, Indonesia has secured more than 329 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, most notably from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, and AstraZeneca.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia's US camp by one month

Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punias training stint in the USA has been granted a one-month extension and will now go on till the first week of February, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday. Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Gam...

No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans;authorities enforcing strict coronavirus guidelines

After months of steady rise in coronavirus cases, good news came for Andaman and Nicobar Islands with not a single fresh COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday. The coronavirus tally in the...

Nobody is above law: Tope on celebs flouting COVID-19 norms

A day after Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 institutional quarantine norms, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said nobody is above law an...

CBI urges Delhi HC to allow examine foreign national in forgery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has urged the Delhi High Court to allow examine one foreign national in a forgery case against controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma. The CBI has filed an application challenging a trial court orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021