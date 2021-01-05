SII, Bharat Biotech jointly pledge 'smooth rollout' of COVID-19 vaccines

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech jointly communicated their pledge on Tuesday for the smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to India and the world. "Mr. Adar Poonawala and Dr. Krishna Ella, jointly on behalf of the two companies, today communicated their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the COVID-19 vaccines for India and globally," read a joint statement from SII and Bharat Biotech.

Adar Poonawala is Chief Executive Officer of SII. Dr. Krishna Ella is Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech. "They said, the more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest," the statement said.

It further said, "Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorization) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines." "Both our companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned," the statement said.

"We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries alike, we hereby communicate our joint pledge to provide global access for our COVID-19 vaccines," the statement added. (ANI)