Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid bird flu scare, alert sounded in J-K

During the winter, the wetland is visited by thousands of birds from Central Asia and some of the migratory bird species visiting this wetland are endangered.The team of Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu collected the bird dropping samples for testing, he said, adding there is no need for alarm as this is being done just as a precautionary measure in view of reported cases in HP, Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to keep the wetlands safe and check the spread of the H5N8 virus.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:22 IST
Amid bird flu scare, alert sounded in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

As neighbouring Himachal Pradesh reported cases of bird flu, Jammu and Kashmir has sounded an alert and started collecting samples to check the health of the winged guests flocking the Union territory during winters, officials said. The joint teams of Animal Husbandry and Wildlife departments on Tuesday visited Gharana wetland in the outskirts of Jammu and collected 25 bird droppings for testing to ascertain whether any of the birds is infected with the dreaded avian influenza, the officials said.

"The J&K government has sounded an alert following reports of bird flu cases in Himachal Pradesh and issued certain guidelines as a precautionary measure," Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Anil Atri told PTI. Atri, who along with Dr Ranjit Katoch of the Wildlife department joined the Animal Husbandry team at Gharana wetland, said all the birds present in the wetland looked healthy.

Gharana Wetland Conservation Reserve in R S Pura sector near the International Border was notified in 1981 and is home to more than 170 species of birds like bar-headed geese, gadwalls, common teals, purple swamp hens, Indian moor hens, black-winged stilts, cormorants, egrets and green shanks. During the winter, the wetland is visited by thousands of birds from Central Asia and some of the migratory bird species visiting this wetland are endangered.

"The team of Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu collected the bird dropping samples for testing," he said, adding there is no need for alarm as this is being done just as a precautionary measure in view of reported cases in HP, Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to keep the wetlands safe and check the spread of the H5N8 virus. "We have alerted our staff and the public in accordance with the government guidelines like avoiding touching any animal with symptoms and wearing of proper personal protective kits. They were also asked to report immediately if they see any change in the behavior of the birds," Atri said.

Asked about the number of birds present at the wetland, he said the figure fluctuates between 1,000 and 2,000. "The number does not remain static and keeps changing as the migratory birds move from one wetland to another including those across the border. Bar-headed geese outnumber other migratory birds at the wetland,'' he added.

Dr Katoch said the sampling team of the Animal Husbandry Department collected the samples which would be tested in Jalandhar. "So far, no death of any migratory or local bird was reported from the wetland. We have checked the birds and all are healthy," he said.

He added that observatory staff has been alerted to keep an eye on the birds..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran finds first case of new virus variant in traveller from UK

Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain after an Iranian arrived from the UK, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.At the same time the health ministry reported that Iran...

JD(U) MLA claims he ensured BJP candidate s defeat in adjoining Bihar seat

In an embarrassment to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU, a party MLA has claimed to have ensured the defeat of an arrogant BJP candidate in an adjoining constituency by refusing to campaign in favour of the latter. A video clip of Nar...

Switzerland records 28 cases of coronavirus variant from Britain, so far

Switzerland has recorded 28 documented cases of COVID-19 infections caused by an especially infectious variant of the new coronavirus that has been circulating rapidly in Britain, Swiss health officials said on Tuesday....

Vietnam suspends flights from Britain, South Africa over COVID-19 variants

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suspended inbound flights from countries with new COVID-19 variants, initially Britain and South Africa, the health ministry said on Tuesday.Phuc has told authorities to work on a list of other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021