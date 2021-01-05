Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying a highly contagious new coronavirus variant was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the National Health Service within 21 days. In England alone, some 27,000 people are in hospital with COVID, a number 40 percent higher than during the first peak of infections in April.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:28 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Most U.S. vaccines unused

More than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines shipped within the United States have yet to be used, health officials said on Monday, as the governors of New York and Florida vowed to penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly. In New York, hospitals must administer vaccines within a week of receiving them or face a fine and a reduction in future supplies, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, hours before announcing the state's first known case of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant originally detected in Britain.

"I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," the governor said. Third national lockdown in Britain

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to contain the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying a highly contagious new coronavirus variant was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the National Health Service within 21 days.

In England alone, some 27,000 people are in hospital with COVID, a number 40 percent higher than during the first peak of infections in April. Germany set to extend lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will agree with leaders of the 16 federal states on Tuesday to extend a strict lockdown until the end of the month. "We must remain tough and should not stop too soon," Markus Soeder, premier of the southern state of Bavaria tweeted before the talks.

Merkel and state premiers are largely agreed on keeping shops and restaurants shut until the end of January, sources involved in the talks have said. France cranks up vaccine rollout

France is stepping up its vaccine rollout by widening its first target group to include more health workers and simplifying a cumbersome process to deliver shots, Health Minister Olivier Veran said. France's inoculation campaign got off to a slow start, hampered in part by red tape and President Emmanuel Macron's decision to tread warily in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world.

France has fallen behind neighbours like Britain and Germany and Macron is now demanding the vaccination programme speeds up. Kimmel and Corden take shows back home

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area that has brought calls for production on all films and TV shows to be halted indefinitely. Corden tweeted on Monday that he was headed back to his garage to film "The Late Late Show".

The decisions follow appeals by the actors union SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood producers for production to be suspended on all TV and film sets until more hospital beds become available.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran finds first case of new virus variant in traveller from UK

Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain after an Iranian arrived from the UK, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.At the same time the health ministry reported that Iran...

JD(U) MLA claims he ensured BJP candidate s defeat in adjoining Bihar seat

In an embarrassment to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU, a party MLA has claimed to have ensured the defeat of an arrogant BJP candidate in an adjoining constituency by refusing to campaign in favour of the latter. A video clip of Nar...

Switzerland records 28 cases of coronavirus variant from Britain, so far

Switzerland has recorded 28 documented cases of COVID-19 infections caused by an especially infectious variant of the new coronavirus that has been circulating rapidly in Britain, Swiss health officials said on Tuesday....

Vietnam suspends flights from Britain, South Africa over COVID-19 variants

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suspended inbound flights from countries with new COVID-19 variants, initially Britain and South Africa, the health ministry said on Tuesday.Phuc has told authorities to work on a list of other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021