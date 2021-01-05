Army chief visits base hospital at Delhi Cantonment, interacts with patients
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:15 IST
Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the military base hospital at the Delhi Cantonment and interacted with patients and health workers. In a tweet, the Indian Army said Naravane interacted with ''COVID warriors'' at the hospital and lauded them for their ''selfless services''.
''We Stand Shoulder to Shoulder in our fight against #COVID19,'' it noted. The Army chief also interacted with patients, it said, adding that such interactions continue to be the bedrock of the close bonding that the Indian Army is proud of.
