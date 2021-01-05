Kerala declares bird flu as state-specific disaster, issues high alert

Kerala government has declared bird flu as a state-specific disaster and issued a high alert after the outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in certain parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Director of Animal Husbandry KM Dileep said that the presence of the H5N8 subtype of the Influenza A virus was reported in ducks in Karthikappally and Kuttanad taluks in Alappuzha and Neendoor in Kottayam.

"The Animal Husbandry Department has taken all steps to contain the spread of infection. The culling of ducks in the area where bird flu was reported will be started and will be completed within two days. All necessary precaution has been taken to dispose of the culled birds," he said. Bird flu was confirmed after the test result from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

In the wake of bird flu, restrictions have been imposed on the selling of ducks, chicken quail meat and eggs in the regions where bird flu has been confirmed. Kerala Minister for Forest, Animal husbandry and Dairy development K Raju had said that about 12000 ducks had died and around 40,000 birds will be culled in the region where bird flu has been reported. (ANI)