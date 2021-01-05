Left Menu
After reporting three COVID-19 deaths each on two consecutive days, Mumbai on Tuesday saw nine new fatalities while the tally of cases went up by 539, the city civic body said. Mumbais cumulative caseload now stands at 2,95,524 and the count of fatalities is 11,147, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.On Sunday, Mumbai reported three COVID-19 deaths, which were the lowest in a single day since March last year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:52 IST
Mumbai sees nine COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After reporting three COVID-19 deaths each on two consecutive days, Mumbai on Tuesday saw nine new fatalities while the tally of cases went up by 539, the city civic body said. Mumbai's cumulative caseload now stands at 2,95,524 and the count of fatalities is 11,147, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported three COVID-19 deaths, which were the lowest in a single day since March last year. The city saw three COVID-19 deaths on Monday as well.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Mumbai increased to 2,76,413 on Tuesday with 379 more patients getting discharged from hospitals. With 11,534 new tests for coronavirus conducted on Tuesday, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has gone up to 24,15,535, the BMC said.

The number of active cases in Mumbai increased to 7,094 on Tuesday from 6,943 of Monday. Mumbai's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 363 days, while the case growth rate is 0.21 per cent, the civic body said.

