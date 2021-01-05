TN's COVID-19 tally now 8.22 lakh, state logs 800-plus new cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 820 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 8,22,370 and the death toll increased to 12,177 with 11 more fatalities. The active cases dipped to 7,808 with 971 patients getting discharged and in total 8,02,385 people have got cured, a Health department bulletin said.

Today's new infections include 235 from Chennai and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu and the state's tally of 8.22 lakh plus cases includes the state capital's count of 2,26,700. Barring a 35-year old man, all the other ten deceased people (including a woman, aged 44) had comorbidities.

As many as 60,304 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,45,02,929 specimens have been examined in 241 COVID-19 labs of the state. Tamil Nadu's death toll of 12,177 covers Chennai's 4,030, the highest in the state.PTI VGNSS PTI PTI