PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.15 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.15 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4948 4848 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 883587 873427 7122 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16744 16609 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216381 212246 1057 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 254689 249096 1415------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20026 19464 322 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 284536 271988 3437 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3351 3342 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 627698 612527 10609------------------------------------------------------------Goa 51415 49811 744 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 248581 235426 4325------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 263571 257952 2927 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 55910 53847 938 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 121923 117426 1897 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 115840 113380 1038 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 922538 900202 12110------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 784488 717311 3184------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9561 9193 127 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 245318 233229 3662 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1950171 1850189 49759------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28418 27613 363 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13482 13216 141 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4234 4153 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11937 11581 79 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 330690 326778 1887 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38300 37292 635------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 167652 159265 5404 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 310675 300126 2719------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5921 5307 129------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 822370 802385 12177------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 287993 281400 1554------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33284 32803 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 92366 85883 1544------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 589656 568892 8433 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 556384 537250 9841 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10373638 9995457 150089------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 16994 21882 260 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Karnataka as the state's health bulletin is not yet released

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,03,56,844 and the death toll at 1,49,850. The ministry said that 99,75,958 people have so far recovered from the infection.