Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the government said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:40 IST
A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the government said on Tuesday. In response to a question at a press briefing, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said the criteria needs to be defined and it is to be assessed if that comorbidity can increase the risk of mortality in an individual who contracts COVID-19.

''This is the fulcrum. For laying down the criteria, a committee has been constituted which will give its recommendations on what basis such people can be identified depending on the severity of disease and others parameters and how to implement it,'' he said. The aspiration is there that by July will be enough vaccine to cover at least 30 crore prioritised people, Paul said.

According to the 'COVID-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines' issued by the health ministry to the states for the immunisation drive, COVID-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare and frontline workers, then to people above 50 years of age, followed by those below 50 years with associated comorbidities based on evolving pandemic situation..

