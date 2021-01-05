More than 1.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK, says Johnson

More than 1.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK, says JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:43 IST
Over 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as England begins a new lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.
"As of this afternoon, we have now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the UK," Johnson said at a news conference.
