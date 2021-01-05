Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than 1.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK, says Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:43 IST
More than 1.3 million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in UK, says Johnson
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Over 1.3 million people in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as England begins a new lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

"As of this afternoon, we have now vaccinated over 1.1 million people in England and over 1.3 million across the UK," Johnson said at a news conference.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 5,615 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,615 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Out of the new cases, 5,037 people, including 44 healthcare personnel were infected through contact and the source o...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. factory activity approaches 2-1/2-year high; COVID-19 hitting supply chains

U.S. factory activity accelerated to its highest level in nearly 2-12 years in December as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pull demand away from services towards goods, though spiraling new infections are causing bottlenecks in supply...

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them. The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if t...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021