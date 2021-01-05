41 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Forty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 20,026, while another death raised the toll from the pandemic to 322, according to a medical bulletin. The Union Territory has 240 active cases of the novel coronavirus, the bulletin said.

The city's COVID-19 recovery count reached 19,464 after 116 more people recovered from the infection, it said. A total of 1,86,419 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far in the UT and 1,65,457 of them have tested negative while reports of 73 are awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD CK