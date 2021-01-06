Left Menu
Development News Edition

No work without COVID test in central Slovakia as hospitals overflow worst-hit region

The central European country of 5.5 million has seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalisations in the past days, with 3,146 people in hospitals as of Monday, despite a partial national lockdown. People from the Nitra region of about 160,000 would not be allowed to attend work as of Monday without a negative test, Prime Minister Igor Matovic told a televised news conference from the central Slovak city.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-01-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 00:11 IST
No work without COVID test in central Slovakia as hospitals overflow worst-hit region

Slovaks in the country's central Nitra region would not be allowed to work unless they have tested negative for the coronavirus as the area's main hospital was inundated with COVID patients and deaths were high, officials said on Tuesday. The central European country of 5.5 million has seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalisations in the past days, with 3,146 people in hospitals as of Monday, despite a partial national lockdown.

People from the Nitra region of about 160,000 would not be allowed to attend work as of Monday without a negative test, Prime Minister Igor Matovic told a televised news conference from the central Slovak city. "The situation in Nitra is so dramatic that only voluntary testing would not be enough," Matovic said. "This is a better way to protect workers, companies, the health of the people."

Slovakia has limited movement of people to necessary work commutes, shopping and nature walks within their district, but new cases have remained high, with around 10,000 found on Monday through PCR and antigen testing. Jaguar Land Rover is the biggest employer in the Nitra region with around 2,800 workers.

Milan Dubaj, head of the Nitra University Hospital, said more than 10 people were dying in his COVID-19 ward every day, and called the situation "desperate". "We have around 200 patients, including up to 20 on ventilators, and over 10 die daily," he told the news conference.

"I am at loss how to describe the psychological and physical exhaustion of our staff ... In recent days, our urologist died, a COVID urgent care worker died and at 2 p.m. today, an internist died," he said. Slovakia has so far recorded around 2,600 deaths caused by COIVD-19, and over 600 more classified as "with COVID".

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...

Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February

Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021