Thailand reports 365 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Thailand reports 365 new coronavirus cases, 1 new deathReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:15 IST
Thailand reported 365 new coronavirus infections and one new death on Wednesday, bringing its total to 9,331 cases and 66 fatalities since it first detected the virus early last year.
The new infections included 16 cases imported from abroad and found in quarantine, the government's COVID-19 taskforce said at a news briefing.
Also Read: Thailand confident coronavirus outbreak is controllable
- READ MORE ON:
- Thailand