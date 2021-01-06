Germany minister say enough vaccines ordered for all

Germany will receive more than 130 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, enough for everybody, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, adding that he expects first deliveries of vaccine developed by Moderna next week.

Spahn has faced criticism - including from his conservative political allies - that Germany has failed to procure enough vaccines and been too slow to ramp up its national inoculation campaign.

The European Medicines Authority (EMA) was meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to approve Moderna's vaccine after failing to reach a decision earlier this week.