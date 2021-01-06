Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

513 p.m.Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:32 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:13 p.m.

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. 4:24 p.m.

We are brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened, says Delhi Deputy-CM Manish Sisodia. 3:17 p.m.

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12. 3:42 p.m.

Pakistan relaxes procurement rules to purchase COVID-19 vaccine on emergency basis. 2:56 p.m. Wastewater surveillance can warn of COVID-19 spikes two weeks in advance, says IIT Gandhinagar study.

2:27 p.m. Another dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was held at the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other civic facilities in the city on Wednesday, officials said. 2:19 p.m.

Chhattisgarh saw 17.75 per cent decline in road accidents and 9.13 per cent drop in accidental deaths in 2020, police said on Wednesday. 2:05 p.m.

No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Odisha after six months. 1:33 p.m.

Eleven people working in a complex of the state secretariat premises in Gandhinagar have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days, officials said on Wednesday. Share of active COVID-19 cases in total caseload shrinks to 2.19 per cent, Union Health Ministry says. 1:27 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVID-19. 12:40 p.m. Grammy Awards shifted to March from January due to pandemic concerns.

11:42 a.m. COVID-19 vaccine mock drill in 21 Chhattisgarh districts on January 7, 8.

11:36 a.m. Puducherry adds 34 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 38,334.

11:29 a.m. Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths.

11:20 a.m. One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,949.

10:53 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh records three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 16,744.

9:49 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,27,546, while 99,97,272 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

9:47 a.m. Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114: Government.

9:41 a.m. Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247.

9:27 a.m. Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee ekes out 6 paise gains against US dollar

The Indian rupee registered 6 paise gains to close at 73.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday, in line with stronger Asian peers against the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.16 against the US...

TIMES INTERSCHOOL QUIZ COMPETITION IS AUGMENTING WITH PARTICIPATION. HAVE YOU REGISTERED YET?

The commencement of the Times Inter School Quiz Competition has had an overwhelming response at httpswww.timesschoolquiz.comlogin so far and the organizers are eagerly welcoming participation from all across the southern state. Cause what f...

UP: Christian members urge police to register case against VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

Members of the Christian community on Wednesday met the district police chief here seeking the registration of a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who had allegedly barged into a prayer meeting earlier this week. In the petition su...

Lulu Group to invest Rs 200 cr in Noida

The Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group has announced its expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh, involving Rs 200 crore more investment at Greater Noida. The new investments will flow into the agriculture and information technology sectors in the state. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021