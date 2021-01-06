Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:13 p.m.

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. 4:24 p.m.

We are brainstorming on how early schools can be reopened, says Delhi Deputy-CM Manish Sisodia. 3:17 p.m.

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12. 3:42 p.m.

Pakistan relaxes procurement rules to purchase COVID-19 vaccine on emergency basis. 2:56 p.m. Wastewater surveillance can warn of COVID-19 spikes two weeks in advance, says IIT Gandhinagar study.

2:27 p.m. Another dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was held at the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other civic facilities in the city on Wednesday, officials said. 2:19 p.m.

Chhattisgarh saw 17.75 per cent decline in road accidents and 9.13 per cent drop in accidental deaths in 2020, police said on Wednesday. 2:05 p.m.

No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Odisha after six months. 1:33 p.m.

Eleven people working in a complex of the state secretariat premises in Gandhinagar have tested positive for coronavirus in the last four days, officials said on Wednesday. Share of active COVID-19 cases in total caseload shrinks to 2.19 per cent, Union Health Ministry says. 1:27 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with leading economists and sectoral experts on Friday to deliberate on measures that may be included in the upcoming budget for promoting growth, amid uncertainty on multiple fronts caused by COVID-19. 12:40 p.m. Grammy Awards shifted to March from January due to pandemic concerns.

11:42 a.m. COVID-19 vaccine mock drill in 21 Chhattisgarh districts on January 7, 8.

11:36 a.m. Puducherry adds 34 new coronavirus cases, tally touches 38,334.

11:29 a.m. Jharkhand reports 151 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths.

11:20 a.m. One new COVID-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; tally at 4,949.

10:53 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh records three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the state to 16,744.

9:49 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases in country stand at 2,27,546, while 99,97,272 people have recovered from the disease: Union Health Ministry.

9:47 a.m. Single day rise of 18,088 new COVID-19 cases, 264 fatalities push India's virus caseload to 1,03,74,932, death toll to 1,50,114: Government.

9:41 a.m. Mizoram reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,247.

9:27 a.m. Maharashtra: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 379, death toll by 9.