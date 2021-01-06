Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Japan's cases reached a new daily record as the government faced mounting pressure to impose a strict state of emergency on the Tokyo greater metropolitan area. * Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council hopes to issue a ruling on whether a COVID-19 vaccine is halal, or permissible under Islam, before a mass inoculation programme due to start next week.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:02 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A second COVID-19 vaccine won regulatory approval in Europe on Wednesday and the Netherlands belatedly started its vaccination campaign as European countries accelerated a patchy drive to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * A Ukrainian pharmaceutical company backed by a prominent Russian-leaning opposition figure applied to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, sparking a political dilemma.

* Top Serbian politicians urged greater international acceptance of Russia's vaccine as the first shots were administered. * The number of COVID-19 patients in Irish hospitals has exceeded the first wave's peak, data showed ahead of a government meeting to consider new restrictions.

* Norway is preparing legislation that would allow it to introduce curfews after new cases hit record levels, its justice minister said. * Switzerland plans to extend its lockdown restrictions by five weeks to the end of February.

* Madrid regional authorities launched an investigation into a report that a care home allowed priests and relatives of workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in contravention of rules. AMERICAS

* Reuters has identified 106 U.S. workplaces where employees complained of slipshod pandemic safety practices around the time of outbreaks - and regulators either never inspected the facilities or waited months to do so, according to agency records. * The critical-care wards of major hospitals in Peru and Bolivia stand at or near collapse after end-of-year holidays, reflecting wider concerns as much of Latin America struggles to secure adequate vaccine supplies.

* President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its vaccination drive, leading it to requisition surplus supplies. * Colombia's regulator approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China played down World Health Organization concern about a delay in authorisation for a visit by experts looking into the origins of the novel coronavirus, while it stepped up curbs near Beijing.

* South Korea rolled out mass testing for 52 prisons after a massive prison outbreak and decided to extend flight suspensions from Britain. * Japan's cases reached a new daily record as the government faced mounting pressure to impose a strict state of emergency on the Tokyo greater metropolitan area.

* Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council hopes to issue a ruling on whether a COVID-19 vaccine is halal, or permissible under Islam, before a mass inoculation programme due to start next week. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* China has granted some debt relief to Democratic Republic of Congo to help it overcome economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the Congolese foreign ministry said. * A tightening of Israel's third nationwide lockdown is expected to cost its economy as much as $1.3 billion a week.

* Dubai has announced a new stimulus package worth $86 million. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Commission gave the final approval to Moderna's vaccine, which the Dutch drugs authority expects will also be effective against the new British variant. * The European drugs regulator could shortly approve an amendment to its approval of Pfizer's vaccine that would permit the extraction of six doses from a vial instead of five, an EU official said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Bond yields rose and tech stocks and the dollar fell on the prospect of more stimulus and tougher regulation if Democrats take control of the U.S. Senate following run-off elections in Georgia.

* U.S. private companies shed workers in December for the first time in eight months as out-of-control infections unleashed a fresh wave of business restrictions. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Steve)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021