No UK strain of COVID-19 in Mizoram: Health Minister

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:08 IST
Mizoram has not reported any UK strain of SARS-CoV-2, Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday. He said that seven state residents have so far returned from the United Kingdom and all of them tested negative for the mutant coronavirus as well as COVID-19.

He said the seven returnees will be under observation for some more time. Meanwhile, 13 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 4,247.

With seven more persons being discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, 4,160 people have recovered from the virus till date. On Tuesday, the state government issued a notification fixing the rate for COVID-19 test for voluntary purposes.

The rate of COVID-19 voluntary test with the help of RT-PCR machine was fixed at Rs 2,000, while TrueNat lab was fixed at Rs 1,500 and that of Rapid Antigen Test was fixed at Rs 500. The state at present has 18,990 RT-PCR test kits, 3,528 TrueNat test kits and 15,000 RNA extraction kits, he said.

The Health minister on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of various departments, police, doctors and churches to review the present COVID-19 scenario in the state. The meeting observed that only a few COVID-19 cases were reported during festive the season as people have strictly adhered to COVID-19 protocols and other safety measures during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The meeting also said that COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out as per the guidelines of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). The Union government has said that the high-risk groups would be given priority in the first phase of inoculation.

These groups include health workers and frontline workers. People over 50 years of age and people with comorbidities will also be part of priority groups.

