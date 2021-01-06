Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech crematoriums seek help as COVID-19-related deaths soar

The Czech Republic, one of the world's hardest-hit countries with 12,436 coronavirus deaths, has been struggling with another surge of the illness, with new records in daily cases and rising hospital admissions pointing to more victims in coming weeks. The country's 12.7 deaths per million using the latest seven-day average was the world's highest rate, according to the ourworldindata.org website supported by Oxford University.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:09 IST
Czech crematoriums seek help as COVID-19-related deaths soar
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Some Czech crematoriums are near or at capacity due to a spike in coronavirus deaths, and they are looking for alternative cremation sites, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said on Wednesday. The Czech Republic, one of the world's hardest-hit countries with 12,436 coronavirus deaths, has been struggling with another surge of the illness, with new records in daily cases and rising hospital admissions pointing to more victims in coming weeks.

The country's 12.7 deaths per million using the latest seven-day average was the world's highest rate, according to the ourworldindata.org website supported by Oxford University. Hamacek said the situation was hardest in the eastern region of Moravia-Silesia, while in other regions facilities were almost operating at full capacity. The deceased would have to be moved between regions, he said.

"Right now, one such transport of around 50 bodies needs to be done, and we will act similarly in other cases," he said at a televised press conference. "We will have to find a complex solution for the whole country." The government had relaxed restrictive measures ahead of Christmas and took time to tighten them again amid public discontent, despite signs of resurgent infections.

It raised restrictions to the highest level again from Dec. 27, closing most shops, imposing a 9 pm curfew and barring public assembly of more than two people. In the past week, 127 people with COVID-19 died each day on average in the country of 10.7 million people, and those numbers are likely to be revised up.

In a regular year, around 300 people die each day from all causes, but that number spiked to as many as 600 in the worst two weeks at the turn of October and November 2020. The overall data is reported with a six-week lag. The funeral services association spokeswoman Hanka Svechotova said numbers were now "reaching a somewhat critical level".

The situation appeared uneven across the country, with the capital Prague's funeral service telling Reuters it was operating as normal. The crematorium in the eastern city of Ostrava as well as the hospital in the nearby city of Olomouc, however, have placed freezer trucks outside to store bodies.

New daily cases may peak at around 19,000 in the coming week, up from Tuesday's record of 17,278, the country's chief health statistician said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congress’ joint session starts counting electoral college votes, gets 1st objection from Arizona

A joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday started counting and certifying the electoral college votes, but soon received objections from Republican lawmakers for Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the joint session ...

Brexit delays leave many M&S fresh food shelves empty in Ireland

British retailer Marks Spencer said Britains withdrawal from European Union trade rules last week was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its stores in Ireland on Wednesday. Aisles selling fruit and vegetables and some ...

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...

U.S. passes 21 mln COVID-19 cases with record hospitalizations as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination ef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021