Kenya: KMPDU condemns dismissal of 86 doctors, demands reinstatement

The order to sack 86 doctors in Kenya has been condemned by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists' Union (KMPDU), according to a report by The Star.

The decision was carried by the County Government, Mombasa earlier on Wednesday, in a statement saying that 86 doctors in Kenya have been discharged following a failure to report to their respective work stations.

The 86 doctor includes Chibanzi Mwachonda, the Action Secretary-General of the Union, as per the report.

STATEMENT ON THE INDUSTRIAL UNREST IN THE HEALTH SECTOR!! pic.twitter.com/qzg3DXlOxH — KMPDU (@kmpdu) January 6, 2021

Following the discharge, the union has reportedly demanded the reinstatement of the 86 doctors back to their duties."KMPDU demands for the immediate reinstatement of the doctors and establishment of the Constitutional Health Service Commission to standardise management of Human resources for health and bring sanity to the health sector in Kenya," said Mwachonda.

As reported, in Mombasa all 250 doctors have been on strike since 2, December 2020, for 2017-2021 CBA's non-implementation. Mwachonda added that the Return-To-Work (RTW) Formula that was signed on 2, December 2020, between the County Government of Mombasa and KMPDU Coast branch has not been honored.

The RTW Formula had touched on the promotions of doctors, failure to remit statutory, career progressions, and persistent salary delays and Third-Party deductions, it added.

However, the governments of the Nyamira and Migory county has been called upon by the union to resolve the strike. However, the Mombasa county government has directed all the 86 doctors to hand over the belongings to their respective supervisors.