China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday said 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the mainland on Wednesday, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported infections. Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei province and one in Liaoning, 'the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland reached 87,278 by Wednesday, including 485 patients still receiving treatment, it said.

A total of 82,159 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery in the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report. In the last 24 hours, 79 new asymptomatic cases were reported in the mainland. A total of 423 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of which 244 were imported cases, the commission said.

Three district officials have been given disciplinary warnings for their dereliction of duty in COVID-19 prevention and control in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province. The province reported 51 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 69 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in hospitals to 90 in Hebei, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

