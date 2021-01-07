Indonesia reports record 9,321 new COVID-19 infections

Indonesia on Thursday reported a daily record 9,321 new coronavirus infections, bringing its total cases to 797,723, data from its COVID-19 task force showed.

It was the second consecutive day of reporting record infections. Thursday's data showed 224 people died due to the virus, bringing total fatalities to 23,520.

