Malaysia reports 3,027 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump

Malaysia on Thursday reported 3,027 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily increase recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic.

A recent surge in infections has spooked investors, with the Kuala Lumpur stock index falling as much as 1.2% on Thursday, a day after authorities said the rise in cases was straining the country's health system.

