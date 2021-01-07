S.Africa says to get 1.5 mln vaccines from Serum Institute of India

South Africa's health ministry said on Thursday that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country's health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.

