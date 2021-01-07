Two Delhi govt hospitals made non-COVID facilities

Left Menu
Earlier, an order was issued on December 31 to make seven city government-run hospitals partially COVID-19 facilities, including LNJP Hospital and GTH Hospital. Apart from LNJP and GTH hospital, the other five hospitals were Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, SRHC Hospital, DCB Hospital, ASB Hospital, and SGM Hospital.As per the order, these seven facilities in total accounted for 4,696 reserved beds for COVID-19 patients till then.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 16:54 IST
Amid an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the national capital, two Delhi government hospitals have been turned into non-COVID facilities, officials said on Thursday. These two hospitals are Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital and Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

The two facilities had 100 and 35 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients earlier. According to an order issued on January 6 by the Delhi health department, at Ch. Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Charak Sansthan, the number of reserved COVID beds have been reduced from 170 to 50.

Earlier, the number of beds available for COVID patients in all these three facilities was 305. Delhi recorded 486 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 19 new fatalities on Thursday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city stands at 6.28 lakh and the death toll has mounted to 10,644, they said. Earlier, an order was issued on December 31 to make seven city government-run hospitals partially COVID-19 facilities, including LNJP Hospital and GTH Hospital. Apart from LNJP and GTH hospital, the other five hospitals were Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, SRHC Hospital, DCB Hospital, ASB Hospital, and SGM Hospital.

As per the order, these seven facilities in total accounted for 4,696 reserved beds for COVID-19 patients till then. After making them partially coronavirus facilities, the number came down to 2,140. So, at LNJP Hospital, the number of dedicated beds fell from 2,010 to 1,000; at GTB Hospital from 1,500 to 500; and at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, from 650 to 500, according to the order.

