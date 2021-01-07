Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's Aspen could produce J&J COVID shots by end-March

Aspen Pharmacare could start production of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa by late March or early April if all approvals are in place, a senior company executive said. Aspen has current capacity to manufacture up to 300 million doses of COVID vaccine," Nicolaou said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, adding that these will be exported to J&J.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:37 IST
South Africa's Aspen could produce J&J COVID shots by end-March

Aspen Pharmacare could start production of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa by late March or early April if all approvals are in place, a senior company executive said. All the vaccines produced will be exported to J&J and will be a part of its global supply inventory, Stavros Nicolaou, Group Senior Executive, Strategic Trade at Aspen, added.

"We are going to receive a tech transfer to contract manufacture for them (J&J)... Aspen has current capacity to manufacture up to 300 million doses of COVID vaccine," Nicolaou said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, adding that these will be exported to J&J. South Africa's government is in talks with J&J in an effort to secure some of this product for its own consumption. J&J is in the final phase of its clinical trials and is likely to announce results by the end of January, Nicolaou added.

J&J did not reply to an email from Reuters seeking comment. South Africa's health ministry did not respond to an email seeking comment. The government has been criticised by scientists and healthcare workers for moving too slowly to procure COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate South Africans.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that South Africa plans to get its first vaccines in February and could vaccinate up to 40 million people over a year to reach herd immunity. But the government has not signed any big bilateral deals with any of the vaccine manufacturers, although it said the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The government is also sourcing vaccines from the COVAX Facility, a global distribution scheme under which South Africa will start getting vaccines by the second quarter of 2021 for 10% of its population of 58 million. Nicolaou said he was not privy to the status of the negotiations, but the government had requested that Aspen "impress upon" J&J to set aside some vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service reports early positive signs in COVID-19 fight

The head of the Irish health service said on Thursday there were early signs that the spread of COVID-19 was being curtailed by the countrys lockdown, which began in late December and has since been tightened after a spike in infections.We ...

US calls for immediate, unconditional release of 50 Hong Kong politicians

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has slammed Beijing over the arrests of more than 50 politicians and pro-democracy advocates by local authorities in Hong Kong by calling it an outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist ...

Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi

Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The four-day protest will start from...

INSIGHT-How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm U.S. Capitol

The bloody chaos inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday came after the police force that protects the legislative complex was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to prepare. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021