665 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, seven deaths

As many as 665 new COVID-19 casesand seven deaths were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the tally of cases in the city to 2,96,984 andthe death toll to 11,162.

The financial capital of the country had reported795 new cases and eight fatalities on Wednesday.

With 379 patients recovering from infection, thenumber of recovered patients increased to 2,77,192, about 93per cent of total cases, on Thursday.

The number of active cases went up to 7,756 from 7,480the day before.

The city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- timespan during which cases double -- is 366 days, while thegrowth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

With 16,027 COVID-19 tests carried out during the day,the tally of tests increased to 24,46,999.

The number of containment zones and sealed buildingsincreased to 211 and 2,541, respectively, from 195 zones and1,984 buildings on Wednesday.

Buildings are sealed and containment zones aredeclared when one or more patients are found there.

