Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal considers new lockdown as COVID infections surge

"If the very likely evolution (of the pandemic) is confirmed next week, we will have to adopt more restrictive measures as it has happened in other European nations," Costa told reporters after a government meeting. "General confinement measures could be adopted." The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in the nation of around 10 million people hit a record 10,027 on Wednesday, putting increasing pressure on the health system. On Thursday, the number of new infections dropped to 9,927, the second-highest daily case total since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total tally to 446,606.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:26 IST
Portugal considers new lockdown as COVID infections surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Portugal will decide next week on potential tougher restrictions that could amount to a new lockdown if a worrying surge in coronavirus infections continues, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday. "If the very likely evolution (of the pandemic) is confirmed next week, we will have to adopt more restrictive measures as it has happened in other European nations," Costa told reporters after a government meeting.

"General confinement measures could be adopted." The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in the nation of around 10 million people hit a record 10,027 on Wednesday, putting increasing pressure on the health system.

On Thursday, the number of new infections dropped to 9,927, the second-highest daily case total since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total tally to 446,606. More than 7,000 people have died. Many experts have blamed the surge in cases on the government's decision to ease restrictions around Christmas.

Costa said he would wait until a meeting with health experts on Tuesday to make a final decision but said new restrictions could resemble March's lockdown, which forced all non-essential businesses to close and most people to stay at home for six weeks, although schools would remain open this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured as roof of house collapses in Delhi

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of the roof of a house collapsed in southeast Delhis Sarita Vihar area on Thursday, police said.The house was located on the third floor of a building. The incident took pl...

10 crows found dead in Haryana's Jind

Ten crows were found dead in Kalauda village of Jind district in Haryana amid state on high alert due to unusual mortality at poultry farms in Panchkula.The deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding that samples taken from th...

Police officer involved in U.S. Capitol shooting placed on leave - police chief

A U.S. Capitol Police officer involved in Wednesdays deadly shooting in Congress has been placed on administrative leave and his police powers have been suspended pending an investigation, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statemen...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Cash-strapped Marine dare to dream ahead of Spurs Cup visit

Eighth-tier side Marine may be struggling to make ends meet but they are dreaming of staging one of the biggest FA Cup upsets of all time agaisnt eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.The Northern Premier League Division One North ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021