U'khand: COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday

A dry run in preparation for vaccination against COVID-19 will be held in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday, an official said.

The dry run will be conducted at 130 health centres across the state, 10 each in every district, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sonika said.

Whenever vaccination starts, every beneficiary will have to wait for 30 minutes in an observation room after getting inoculated, to see if the vaccine produces an opposite effect, according to the government of India guidelines, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)