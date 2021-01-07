Left Menu
Haryana Health Dept conducts dry run of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:27 IST
The Haryana Health Department on Thursday conducted a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in 22 districts, in which 3,300 beneficiaries were included and 132 sessions held, a senior officer said here. Several end-to-end activities like identification of vaccinators, supervisors and session sites with PIN code tagging and sending of messages to beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination were smoothly carried out during this dry run.

Sharing details, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the dry run was closely monitored and at one of the sites in a rural area in Gurgaon, World Health Organization (WHO) country head Dr Roderico H Ofrin was present, according to an official release.

Arora said Dr Roderico H Ofrin, along with the civil surgeon, visited a session site, where he appreciated the efforts put in by health officers in preparedness and implementation of the dry run.

He also appreciated the capacity building and training of health care workers. Earlier on January 4, hands-on-training on operationalisation and use of the CoWIN platform for vaccine and beneficiary management was also given to all district immunisation officers and their team with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and United National Development Programme (UNDP).

