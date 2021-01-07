COVID-19 fatality rate, fresh cases declining in Bengal, says official

West Bengal is witnessing adeclining trend of COVID-19 fatality rate and the number offresh cases in the past few days as all precautionary measuresto contain the spread of the disease are in place, a healthdepartment official said on Thursday.

The constant fall in fatality and infection ratesproves that the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved,health secretary N K Nigam said.

His comment came after the Centre has asked WestBengal and three other states - Maharashtra, Kerala,Chhattisgarh- to maintain a ''strict vigil'' and take steps tocurb the recent spike.

''The fatality rate and the number of new cases havecome down drastically. The daily number of infections is below1,000 and every day there is a decline in the number of deathsdue to the disease. Though, we are very cautious. Allprecautionary measures are in place,'' Nigam told PTI.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written tothe four states to draw their attention ''to the low anddeclining testing rates in the states, stating that any laxityat this crucial junction may squander the results of ourcollective actions in containing the transmission'', accordingto a statement issued by the ministry.

''These states are reporting an upsurge in the numberof daily new cases in the recent days. The states have beenadvised to maintain a strict vigil and to take steps to keep acheck on the rising cases, especially in view of the newstrain of the virus being observed in certain countries whichhas also been reported in a few states in India,'' the Unionhealth ministry letter said.

The health authorities in the four states have alsobeen advised to proactively promote wearing of masks and otherCOVID-19-appropriate behaviours while the vaccination drive isabout to begin, it said.

The Centre also mentioned that the four statescomprise 59 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 5,58,173as 921 more people tested positive for the disease onThursday, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to9,881, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state had reported 868 new cases and 22 fatalitiesdue to the infection on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate improved marginally to 96.71 per cent from 96.64 percent recorded on January 6.

At least 1,295 people were cured of the disease sinceWednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,39,816.

Nigam said the recovery rate in the state is betterthan the national average of 96.36 per cent.

West Bengal now has 8,476 active cases.

Kolkata accounted for six fresh fatalities, followedby North 24 Parganas (4), Hooghly and Howrah (three each),Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura (one each).

The eastern metropolis also reported the maximumnumber of new cases at 240, followed by North 24 Parganasat 223, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted 73,36,021 sample tests,for COVID-19, including 35,867 in the last 24 hours, it added.

