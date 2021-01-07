Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 fatality rate, fresh cases declining in Bengal, says official

West Bengal is witnessing adeclining trend of COVID-19 fatality rate and the number offresh cases in the past few days as all precautionary measuresto contain the spread of the disease are in place, a healthdepartment official said on Thursday.The constant fall in fatality and infection ratesproves that the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved,health secretary N K Nigam said.His comment came after the Centre has asked WestBengal and three other states - Maharashtra, Kerala,Chhattisgarh- to maintain a strict vigil and take steps tocurb the recent spike.The fatality rate and the number of new cases havecome down drastically.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 23:11 IST
COVID-19 fatality rate, fresh cases declining in Bengal, says official

West Bengal is witnessing adeclining trend of COVID-19 fatality rate and the number offresh cases in the past few days as all precautionary measuresto contain the spread of the disease are in place, a healthdepartment official said on Thursday.

The constant fall in fatality and infection ratesproves that the COVID-19 situation in the state has improved,health secretary N K Nigam said.

His comment came after the Centre has asked WestBengal and three other states - Maharashtra, Kerala,Chhattisgarh- to maintain a ''strict vigil'' and take steps tocurb the recent spike.

''The fatality rate and the number of new cases havecome down drastically. The daily number of infections is below1,000 and every day there is a decline in the number of deathsdue to the disease. Though, we are very cautious. Allprecautionary measures are in place,'' Nigam told PTI.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written tothe four states to draw their attention ''to the low anddeclining testing rates in the states, stating that any laxityat this crucial junction may squander the results of ourcollective actions in containing the transmission'', accordingto a statement issued by the ministry.

''These states are reporting an upsurge in the numberof daily new cases in the recent days. The states have beenadvised to maintain a strict vigil and to take steps to keep acheck on the rising cases, especially in view of the newstrain of the virus being observed in certain countries whichhas also been reported in a few states in India,'' the Unionhealth ministry letter said.

The health authorities in the four states have alsobeen advised to proactively promote wearing of masks and otherCOVID-19-appropriate behaviours while the vaccination drive isabout to begin, it said.

The Centre also mentioned that the four statescomprise 59 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 5,58,173as 921 more people tested positive for the disease onThursday, while 18 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to9,881, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The state had reported 868 new cases and 22 fatalitiesdue to the infection on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in thestate improved marginally to 96.71 per cent from 96.64 percent recorded on January 6.

At least 1,295 people were cured of the disease sinceWednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,39,816.

Nigam said the recovery rate in the state is betterthan the national average of 96.36 per cent.

West Bengal now has 8,476 active cases.

Kolkata accounted for six fresh fatalities, followedby North 24 Parganas (4), Hooghly and Howrah (three each),Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura (one each).

The eastern metropolis also reported the maximumnumber of new cases at 240, followed by North 24 Parganasat 223, the bulletin said.

The state has so far conducted 73,36,021 sample tests,for COVID-19, including 35,867 in the last 24 hours, it added.

PTI SCHBDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rains, thundershowers expected in MP: IMD

Rains or thundershowers areexpected in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official ofthe India Meteorological Department IMD said.The state will thus experience a wet spell for thesecond time in the new year and the third time this winte...

Jharkhand CM reviews preparations for COVID-19 vaccination, cold chain management

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday reviewed the ongoing preparations for COVID-19 vaccination and cold chain management in the state. As per a statement from the Chief Ministers Office, around 99.89 lakh people have been iden...

Ker Assembly Speaker's personal staff to appear before customs in dollar smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 PTIKerala Assembly Speaker PSreeramakrishnans assistant private secretary would appearbefore the Customs officials in Kochi on Friday in connectionwith the dollar smuggling case, assembly sources said.They said the...

Colombia's Bogota to enter lockdown amid new strain concerns

Colombias capital will enter a strict quarantine until Tuesday due to rising coronavirus infection numbers and suspicions a new variant of the virus is circulating, Mayor of Bogota Claudia Lopez said on Thursday. Strict quarantines have alr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021