Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil passes 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, 2nd most in world

Then big festivities kicked off after the Southern Hemispheres summer started Dec 21.While many countries imposed new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus in mid-December, Brazils government gave its blessing for holiday fun in the sun.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 03:45 IST
Brazil passes 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, 2nd most in world

Brazil passed 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic Thursday. That is the second highest total in the world.

The health ministry said the country had 1,524 deaths in the previous 24 hours, rising to a total of 200,498 for the pandemic.

The milestone was reached as Brazilians are once again crowding their beaches.

Many Brazilians have been straining against quarantine for months, going to bars or small gatherings with friends, but massive blowouts had been few and far between since the pandemic began. Then big festivities kicked off after the Southern Hemisphere's summer started Dec 21.

While many countries imposed new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus in mid-December, Brazil's government gave its blessing for holiday fun in the sun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...

Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme

A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen US companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021